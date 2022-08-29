A new trail called Moonshiner's Delight recently opened at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium. The city is reminding people they can purchase an annual membership and have access to the park and its trails all year long.
Kingsport city officials reminded the public Monday about the benefits of becoming a member of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium.
“When you become a member, you’ll not only enjoy the park and all it has to offer, you will also help the park continue a tradition of preservation, exhibition and educational programs that reach thousands of school children annually,” a press release stated.
City officials said the park currently has more than 3,600 members and generates about $130,000 annually from membership.
Membership grants access to the park with no entrance fee, many of the public programs are available at no charge and free tickets for these events are available for member’s guests.
Members also receive a quarterly newsletter about Bays Mountain Park.
Membership levels and their benefits include:
Individual Membership ($30 per year)
Complimentary entrance for your vehicle
Complimentary passes to our Nature, Planetarium, and Barge programs. Limit of 2 passes for the Nature, Planetarium, and Barge programs per visit.
Invitations to attend special events.
A one-year subscription to The Interpreter, our member’s quarterly newsletter.
Family Membership ($50.00 per year)
All of the benefits of an Individual Membership, plus:
The pass limit is increased to six (6) passes for the Nature, Planetarium, and Barge programs per visit.
Supporting Membership ($100 per year)
All of the benefits of Family Membership, plus:
Enrollment in our Animal Adoption Program.
Life Membership ($1,000)
Bestows all the benefits of Supporting Membership for life, plus:
The opportunity each summer to invite up to 35 friends for a private barge ride on the park’s lake.