KINGSPORT — A program to increase residential development set up by the city 15 years ago has recorded almost four times the amount of reimbursements compared to previous years, records show.
The city’s materials agreements plan, a tool to help reimburse developers for the installation of water and sewer lines, paid out $635,213 in reimbursements this fiscal year, compared to $168,664 the prior fiscal year.
The expenditures come as several large developments are popping up, especially the West Gate subdivision, located at the site of the former Stonegate Plaza.
“We think some of those things wouldn’t have happened without this,” said Chad Austin, Kingsport assistant utility director.
In Dec. 2006, the city implemented a plan to bolster the construction of housing. The plan evolved into materials agreements for developers that would help reimburse them for the cost of placing water and sewer lines in new developments.
The city has seen several developers utilize the agreements over the past 15 years, but an explosion of agreements happened during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
City records show there have been 10 agreements this year reimbursing 338 lots, compared to four agreements in the 2020-2021 fiscal year that reimbursed 152 lots.
In fiscal year 2020, the city spent $103,388 on four agreements for 87 lots, records show.
“We’ll recoup all the money through the tax base that comes out of these developments,” Austin said.
The last time the city saw a substantial amount of money spent on the program was in its second year of existence. During the 2008 fiscal year, the city spent $371,556, compared to $118,558 the year before.
Since then, the city has spent anywhere from $5,918 to $144,000 for the program.
HOW IT WORKS
Former Kingsport City Manager John Campbell proposed the idea of the materials agreements, and Assistant City Manager Ryan McReynolds helped create it.
City officials said the requirements to be eligible to receive reimbursement are that the development lies within city limits, it must require water and sewer and it has to be a major subdivision, as defined by the Kingsport Planning Commission.
Developers are required to bring complete construction plans to the city’s engineering and planning departments. Developers are also required to submit a list of materials.
The city then gets estimates for the cost of materials and presents them to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which must approve the estimated cost.
The developer puts up a cash bond that goes into an escrow account and orders the supplies. The city does not pay for sales tax, so the cash bond will be the amount of materials plus sales or “use” tax.
The city then gives the money back from the escrow account, plus the reimbursement.
“We’re purchasing the material to put in those developments,” Austin said.
Eligible for purchase are any items related to water, sewer, fire hydrants and sewer manholes.
Austin said the city usually budgets $100,000 for water and $100,000 for sewer. However, the amount of money will increase this year due to demand, he said.
“We’ll increase our expenditures, but we’ll increase our revenues also,” Austin said.
Austin said that with every house put in, the city recoups $2,600.
NOT MUCH DEVELOPMENT
The plan started just a few years before the Great Recession of 2008. City officials said Kingsport was in the grip of a housing shortage at the time.
“We weren’t having many developments,” Austin said.
The initial years were a success. The city reimbursed 261 lots in 2008 and 223 in 2009.
Then the recession hit.
Housing construction stopped and the number of reimbursements dropped with it. Between 2011 and 2019, the most lots the city reimbursed was 57 in 2017.
Don Fenley, a consultant with the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, said there had been a substantial housing crunch for a number of years.
“We went a decade without a sustainable inventory,” he said.
That is now changing. A boom is being fueled by people outside the community moving in and millennials and those in Generation X who are now of house-buying age, Fenley said.
The Model City has also stepped up its game, Fenley said.
“Over the last year, Kingsport has focused on its housing.”
That comes in the form of the West Gate development and new construction around the area of Brickyard Park. The city also used tax increment financing to help get West Gate going, which is being placed on the spot of the old Walmart that had been empty for years.
Mayor Pat Shull served on the BMA when the materials agreement program was first approved.
“In my judgement, it has been quite a success,” he said. “It ensures quality control in the infrastructure of a development, and it incentivizes developers to work smoothly with the city government.”
The program is one of several development tools, Shull said. The city can also use TIF in redevelopment zones. But it does so on a case-by-case basis.
“We don’t automatically approve tax incentives,” he said.
Jeff Fleming, with Move to Kingsport, served as city manager for years until leaving in 2019.
He said it was important to have a way to lure people to Kingsport from larger cities such as Knoxville or Chattanooga. He thinks the strategy has worked and the numbers seen now are a product of that.
More people means more money. It’s as simple as that.
The amount a typical household spends is between $25,000 to $40,000 annually. That means more money in sales and property taxes.
The materials agreement first approved in 2006 is reaping rewards.
“I think the seeds were planted even before I was city manager with the materials agreements,” Fleming said.
To date, there have been 1,466 lots helped with the reimbursement.
“I would like to think that this has helped bring some people into here and not other areas,” Austin said.