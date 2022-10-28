KINGSPORT — The city has more than 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt brine on hand as winter approaches, Kingsport officials said.
“We had a very mild winter last year, so we’re fairly well stocked for this year,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
The city has more than 50 pieces of equipment to help fight snow this winter, including 30 pickup trucks with salt machines and plows, 11 single-axle dump trucks, 10 tandem-axle dump trucks, three tractors with plows and three salt brine trucks.
Tim Elsea, assistant public works director, said the fleet is fairly new thanks to an equipment replacement plan.
“We’re in pretty good shape,” he said.
Last year, the city mobilized for five snow events and used 1,546 tons of road salt and 33,600 gallons of salt brine.
Elsea said there is a plan in place if salt and brine start to run low this winter and the city has the logistics in place to order more and get as much as needed.
He said the largest restriction the city has is not having enough room to store the salt and brine.
The city has salt piles on West Industry Drive and Moreland Avenue.
Like other employers, Elsea said Public Works is short staffed and currently down five members of the street crew.
“Like everyone else, we’re still struggling,” he said.
He said the department would still be able to put all of its trucks on the road if needed. He said every man in the department, though, will need to be on deck.
“We have enough personnel to be able to handle everything,” he said.