KINGSPORT — The city has more than 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt brine on hand as winter approaches, Kingsport officials said.

“We had a very mild winter last year, so we’re fairly well stocked for this year,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.

