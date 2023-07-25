featured City plans to end summer with Miracle Park bash From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Jul 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Summer is almost done for school-age children, readying themselves to go back to school.The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department wants to recognize it.The department will be hosting an “End of Summer” Bash Saturday at Kingsport Miracle Field, 2017 Brickyard Park Drive.The free event will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include kickball, yard games, free slushes to the first 100 people and more.Families of all ages are encouraged to come out and enjoy a Saturday evening of outdoor fun and games with your Model City neighbors.For more information about other Kingsport Parks and Recreation events and programs, visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call 423-343-9723. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Hawkins County Commission passes deficit budget and selects new county attorney City plans to end summer with Miracle Park bash Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will perform benefit concert on Saturday for Carter County Animal Shelter Daniel Grindstaff's latest single is released today VDAF Prepares for July 28-29 Mission of Mercy free dental clinic in Wise Honoring a life well-lived: New UVA Wise scholarship honors alumna’s legacy to uplift at-risk children ON AIR Local Events Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.