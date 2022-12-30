Lynn Garden

People walk along Lynn Garden Drive on Thursday afternoon. Partnering with the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development, the city has hired a consultant to conduct a study of the corridor.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News

A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive.

“This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.

