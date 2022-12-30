A corridor study will soon be conducted in order to find the short- and long-term potential of Lynn Garden Drive.
“This corridor is a gateway into Kingsport and is well-situated for redevelopment,” said Jessica Harmon, assistant city manager for Kingsport.
In November, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved conducting the study, and the city has partnered with the Greater Kingsport Alliance for Development. GKAD is a nonprofit arm of the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Nashville-based consulting firm Kimley-Horn has been hired to conduct the study, which is expected to cost no more than $105,000.
The study also comes a year after the city designated the area as a redevelopment zone, meaning tax incentives are available for developers who may wish to help reinvigorate the distressed community.
There will be multiple purposes for the study, Harmon said.
“The study will evaluate land use trends and regulations, conduct a market analysis for the area, as well as identify key catalyst sites for potential projects,” she said in an email.
The study is being paid for through American Rescue Act funds and will take approximately six months, according to a city press release.
The release states Kimley-Horn will look at the baseline and historical conditions of the corridor and look at demographics in the area.
When the study is completed, the consulting firm will present a final plan that will include land use and development options, key catalyst sites, renderings for select locations along the corridor and ideas for improvements.
A series of public meetings will be held in the community over the next several months. Kingsport officials said the meeting times and dates have not been finalized.