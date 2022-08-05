Civic Recyling drop off

The city has opened a new recycling drop off at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT — A recycling center drop-off at the Civic Auditorium is now open, even though the city's curbside pickup program remains on hold.

“We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video