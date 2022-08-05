Civic Recyling drop off

The city has opened a new recycling drop off at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.

 Contributed photo

A recycling center drop off at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium is now open, as the city continues to pause its curbside pickup.

“We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy manager for the city of Kingsport.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video