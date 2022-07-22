Update as of 12:50 p.m.
Kingsport 911/Sullivan County 911 issued a notification to subscribers Friday around 12:50 p.m. The alert said the city is working with Eastman following the morning's events at the plant. The message reads:
"The City of Kingsport is in communication with Eastman Chemical Company regarding an event earlier today. City officials are currently monitoring the situation in an attempt to gather further information. Eastman officials have advised that they do not have reason to believe that there is a threat onsite or outside of the plant. At this time, until more facts are obtained, citizens are strongly urged to avoid the area ..."
Update as of 12:15 p.m.
Eastman will shut down operations at its Kingsport site following a power outage on Friday morning, the company said.
The chemical company offered an update saying “loud steam venting” and “plumes of steam” will be visible as the site shuts down.
According to the release, an iodine release from the site caused a “purple plume” that may have been seen offsite.
“This release has been stopped,” the release from Eastman said. “We have no reason to believe this plume presented a threat onsite or outside of our plant.”
The Kingsport Fire Department is on the scene.
There are no onsite injuries and all employees are accounted for, the Eastman release said. However, company employees were asked to remain indoors. Shelter-in-place has been lifted.
The investigation is ongoing.
Update as of 11 a.m.
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. officials said Friday that the plant in Kingsport is experiencing a power outage.
“We do not yet know the cause of the outage and are working to gather more information,” the statement read.
The outage comes just months after there was what the company said was a steam line failure that led to a plum of smoke into the air and the release of debris in the surrounding area.
Eastman officials said they would release more information as it becomes available.
