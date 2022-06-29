KINGSPORT — Dozens of people came to an informational meeting on the $17.6 million rebuild project for Main Street, which is expected to start within a few months.
“The start date is not set yet, but we expect it to be in late fall,” said Public Works Director Michael Thompson.
The city held an informational meeting Tuesday night at City Hall to discuss the project and to let the public get a first-hand look at conceptual drawings.
Funding for the project has been approved by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen, as well as the Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization.
The project is expected to last about two years and once done it will transform the corridor of Main Street from “the old KATS to the new KATS,” Thompson said.
“We’re going to be touching everything in this area,” he said.
The project has been in the works for six years and started when city planners first looked at improving the roadway itself. Soon, city officials agreed they wanted to look at redoing the whole area.
Once completed, Thompson said a lot of the existing utilities will go underground. There will be improvements to sidewalks, lighting, street furniture, parking and the road itself.
The road will look uniform from Clay Street to Sullivan Street. Another major improvement will be redoing the Main and Sullivan streets intersection, where an island will be placed. This will give drivers a better view when pulling in and out of the intersection.
Thompson said one question that is asked is if the railroad section would have to remain. He said the railroad “Y” would have to stay in place because it is still used by the railroad.
The first six months of construction will be between Clay and Cherokee streets. During that time, contractors will close half of the street at a time while work is conducted.
Once that section is done, contractors will then go block-by-block. City officials have promised to keep communication open to the public as the work progresses, so businesses in the area do not suffer.
Robin Cleary, executive director for the Downtown Kingsport Association, said her organization would be providing updates through social media and the organization’s website on what is going on with the construction.
“What we’re trying to do, as much as anything, in this meeting is to try and reengage with you,” Thompson said. “We want to make partners and make the impacts of this as minimal as possible.”