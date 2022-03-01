John Rose, economic development director for the city of Kingsport, said there is about to be a boom in industry within Kingsport in retail and business growth.
“We’re just waiting for the balloon to pop,” Rose said.
Speaking to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a retreat on Friday, Rose gave a briefing on how the city is progressing in economic development. He told the board that the city is seeing growth in several areas such as housing and population.
At the same time, there could be potential growth to come.
“He delivered some great news,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
One of the items of interest included the potential opening of a major store at the Fort Henry Mall. Rose said if the deal is done it would make an impact.
“It would be a shot in the arm for the mall,” he said.
There are other businesses looking to open in Kingsport that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the virus starting to become more maintained, storefronts could start popping up more.
In downtown, Rose said there have been a total of 18 businesses open since the start of the pandemic.
After the completion of The Pavilion, Rose said developers of that site are looking for land to develop a Pavilion II. He also said there are some downtown stores that closed but are set to reopen.
The Haggle Shop has closed but was sold and will reopen. He also said Variety Gifts was closed but will reopen under a new name and will either be a gift shop or could open as a restaurant.
The city also has two “opportunity zones” where investors could possibly qualify for incentives and grants. City officials said these opportunity zones are scheduled to end in 2025 unless they are extended.
The developers of Brickyard Park are already looking at how they could utilize these incentives, Rose said.
The city is also seeing skyrocketing growth in housing. At the start of last year, there were a total of 625 lots under contract or being designed.
As of right now, that amount has exploded to more than 2,500, he said.
The population is booming and showed 15.7% growth, based upon the 2020 census. If that continues, the population of the city could increase by 7,000 in the next three to five years, city records show.
The current population is more than 55,000.
City officials said there are currently 16 major developments under construction within the city limits. The growth in Kingsport is also occurring in other ways, such as possible annexation. Rose told the board that there is a potential development on Fieldcrest Road near interstate 81 that is looking at building about 1,000 units that may seek annexation.
Rose said one of the goals for this year is to possibly hold an economic summit with the Kingsport Economic Development Board to start revising and updating the city’s strategic plan and also set goals for the future.
Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber, listened to the presentation on Friday.
He said Monday that Kingsport is “enjoying the most economic activity I have seen in many years.”
Burdine said retail and restaurant inquiries are encouraging, small business permits continue to grow and almost 90 families per month are moving into the city.
“And there is much more on the horizon,” he said.
He said the city and board have been progressive and strategic thinkers that have been determined to make the city’s strategies happen.
“Workforce developments are taking hold,” Burdine said. “I really believe that the seeds that have been planted over the years are now producing shade.”