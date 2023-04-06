featured City of Kingsport offices closed for Good Friday From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Apr 6, 2023 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save City of Kingsport offices will be closed tomorrow to celebrate Good Friday.The city will not be adjusting garbage or trash/yard waste routes due to the Good Friday/Easter holiday weekend, according to a news release.Both the garbage routes and the trash/yard waste routes will run on a normal schedule. Kingsport’s demolition landfill will be open to the public on Friday, but will be closed on Saturday, the release stated. The landfill will reopen on Monday, April 10.For more information about garbage and trash/yard waste routes, visit www.kingsporttn.gov. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Job Market Religion Physiology Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.