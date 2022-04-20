KINGSPORT — A $5 million city expenditure that could help move along the renovations for the former Sullivan North High School was approved Tuesday night by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The expenditure, part of a larger budget amendment, comes as the Kingsport school board voted against a bid for the school the same night.
“The money will be held,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said. “It has no impact on this tonight.”
The approval for the budget amendment at the Kingsport BMA meeting was 7-0. The vote occurred two weeks after several board members questioned the expense, asking for more information regarding the plans for the school.
But one bid came in for the project, and school board members torpedoed the renovations Tuesday night, putting the project on hold for several months, just before the city’s board meeting.
The budget amendment called for $5 million to be held for renovations on the building, but there were other expenses in the amendment as well.
Those included budget items for other projects, including money for a playground, moving a cooling tower from Sullivan North to Robinson Middle School and a 5% pay increase for classified staff.
After the meeting, McCartt said the $5 million will continue to be held. It can either be used for the renovations when the school board makes its decision or it can be reallocated to other areas.
The BMA also approved a $250,000 matching grant to Petworks Animal Services as part of the shelter’s capital building project campaign. City officials said the animal services shelter has up to a year to come up with matching funds.
The $3.95 million shelter was completed in fall 2020. The shelter, so far, has raised $2.7 million for the project, but still has $1.3 million in debt, city officials said.
The city also unanimously approved spending $150,000 of the city’s hotel/motel tax for the next two years on the Exchange Place and Netherland Inn. Each facility will receive $75,000.
The hotel/motel tax is able to be used for tourism-type facilities and projects.