KINGSPORT — The City of Kingsport’s Stormwater Department, with the help of the Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport, is seeking local artists and creative minds to paint five storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitats, and aquatic wildlife.
To enter the contest:
• Send a color sketch of your proposed artwork around a storm drain.
• Artwork may include the street, sidewalk or both.
• Text is encouraged to convey the educational stormwater message.
• Be sure to include your name, phone and email.
The deadline to submit entries is Aug. 5.
The winners will be selected later that month. The five winning artists will receive $150 and their chance to leave their artistic talents on the streets of Kingsport.
The artists will each receive one quart of red, yellow, blue, white and black paint. Artists will start painting the first week of September. For complete rules and guidelines, please visit kingsporttn.gov and search ‘storm drain art contest.’
This year’s contest is sponsored by Barge Designs, Bishop & Co., Gresham Smith and Now or Never Tattoo.