Kingsport schools have stopped using the Buck Van Huss Dome because of structural concerns. Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the dome has wooden infrastructure dating back to the construction of Dobyns-Bennett, which started in 1965 and was completed by fall 1967.
KINGSPORT — The Model City could be looking at a $38 million bond issue in the upcoming months as efforts continue to shore up the Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last year due to repairs, and Kingsport takes on other projects.
City officials initially planned to issue a bond in February or March. However, those plans were put on hold after figures for the cost of Dome repairs came in, City Manager Chris McCartt said.
“That would have been our plan, and we would have bonded for about $15 million,” McCartt said.
City officials spoke in-depth about the bond issue two weeks ago with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a strategic planning session.
The bond proceeds would fund repairs to the Dome and construction of a new Fire Station No. 2 and add more money to federal dollars for a renovation of the Kingsport Public Library. During the session, McCartt told board members that the city was considering a 30-year bond.
McCartt said the city doesn’t issue bonds every year, but when it does the range is typically between $8 million and $12 million. The city’s decision to issue bonds is dictated by debt rolling off the books and interest rates.
Over the next few months, the BMA will be hearing about why the city should possibly commit to a 25- or 30-year bond.
McCartt said the usual bond runs about 20 years. But he said these projects’ life expectancy should be 30 years or longer, so city staff is more comfortable with a longer-term bond payment.
“You don’t want to put yourself in a position where you’re paying for something that’s been removed or refurbished,” he said.
The Dome lasted almost 50 years before it needed structural rehabilitation. McCartt said he expects the life of the Dome to be at least 30 years and possibly more.
If the city issues a 30-year bond, he said it would add up to about $400,000 annually in savings. However, he said the city would not be issuing these types of bonds regularly. It would be on a case-by-case basis.
“We’re not looking for a permanent switch for all debt to be 30 years,” he said.