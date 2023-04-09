Outside of Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School

Kingsport schools have stopped using the Buck Van Huss Dome because of structural concerns. Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the dome has wooden infrastructure dating back to the construction of Dobyns-Bennett, which started in 1965 and was completed by fall 1967.

KINGSPORT — The Model City could be looking at a $38 million bond issue in the upcoming months as efforts continue to shore up the Buck Van Huss Dome, which was closed last year due to repairs, and Kingsport takes on other projects.

City officials initially planned to issue a bond in February or March. However, those plans were put on hold after figures for the cost of Dome repairs came in, City Manager Chris McCartt said.

