Burn ban issued for Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Chris Vandagriff, fire marshal for Kingsport, has issued a citywide burn ban that took effect Tuesday. Due to dry conditions and lack of rainfall, all outdoor fires are prohibited and subject to fine.

