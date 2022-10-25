Burn ban issued for Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Chris Vandagriff, fire marshal for Kingsport, has issued a citywide burn ban that took effect Tuesday. Due to dry conditions and lack of rainfall, all outdoor fires are prohibited and subject to fine.
The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.
The ban on fires could be reduced if conditions are favorable. The Kingsport Fire Department has responded to a number of outdoor burning incidents.
For more information about the burn ban, contact the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office at (423) 229-9440.
KINGSPORT — A bicyclist who was struck by a car on East Stone Drive last week remains in the hospital, authorities said.
Kingsport police have not released the name of the bicyclist who was struck or the name of the person who struck him. Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.
The incident happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday around the 3200 block of East Stone Drive.
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is offering a one-day class in acrylic pouring on Nov. 12 in the studio of the Kingsport Carousel, 350 Clinchfield St.
The class is being taught by local artist Elena Corradino.
The class will take place 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a 30- minute break for lunch; bring your own or eat downtown.
The cost is $85, and the class is for participants ages 13 and up. All materials you need will be provided.
During the four-hour class, you’ll make 10 paintings of various shapes and sizes, and each will be different. You will also learn five different types of pours, including a double flip cup and three ways to make "cells."
Participants will discuss color theory and what makes abstract art pop.
Register online now at www.EngageKingsport.com or call (423) 392-8414. Online sales will end 48 hours prior to the class.
