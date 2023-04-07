KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Greenbelt has added a new look.
But it’s not more trail. It’s not new amenities along the 10-mile path.
It’s a brand-new website.
“We designed the new website to be, at first, a mobile experience,” Kitty Frazier, parks and recreation manager for the city, said in a press release. “Everything about this new resource has been created for the smartphone and your ability to easily access the content while you are out and about.”
Over the years, the Kingsport Greenbelt has evolved to become a unique, multi-use trail with many points of access across town. The 10-mile trail serves the greater Kingsport community as a wonderful place to walk or run, ride a bike or take the dog for a stroll.
Visitors to www.kingsportgreenbelt.com can watch a point-of-view bike tour of the path and discover information about all of the trailheads. Users can also download a map of the Greenbelt, which includes key amenities and details about the historical points of interest found along the trail.
This past year, Kingsport has been gathering photos to tell the story of the Greenbelt from one end of the trail to the other, according to the release. The new website represents a starting point to continue gathering this perspective of our community.
As the city launches the website, Kingsport also announced the Spring Photo Contest.
City officials said visitors can simply snap a picture while out on the Greenbelt and hashtag it on social media with #kptgreenbelt or upload the image directly at www.kingsportgreenbelt.com.
These photos will become a part of the Greenbelt Photo Album and prize winners will be announced periodically on the trail's Facebook page.
