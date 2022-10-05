KINGSPORT — A Kingsport city employee has been honored for being one of the best of the best.
The Tennessee Chapter American Public Works Association recognized BK Addington with the 2022 Murphy Snoderly Award.
The city honored Addington Tuesday night with Vice Mayor Colette George giving him a plaque in honor of his accomplishment.
She praised Addington for being a model employee and, more important, a model person.
“He makes everybody a better person,” George said.
George said he’s even inspired her personally.
“I’m inspired to be a better person, a better Realtor, a kinder person because I know what you’re doing,” she said.
Addington has been an employee of the Kingsport Sewer Department for more than three decades.
The phrase city employees know him best by is “If I can help you, I will.”
Addington was nominated for his part in transitioning the sewer program from having a reactionary stance to embracing progressive, proactive maintenance.
He has served as a utility worker and CCTV (closed circuit TV) operator and is currently the crew leader over CCTV inspections.
“I have been fortunate to work alongside BK since I began with the city,” said Kingsport Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds. “He has consistently modeled exceptional customer service that will have lasting impact for years to come in Kingsport.”
The award’s namesake, Murphy Snoderly, was an engineering and public works consultant for the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service. He believed that the “working people,” who perform tasks like garbage pickup or pothole repair and without whom a city could not function properly, should be recognized for all that they do. Only operations level employees — working people — are eligible for the Murphy Snoderly Award.
Through his influence as a positive role model, Addington has helped his coworkers not only to adopt good work documentation to continue to improve maintenance plans, but also to learn and retain asset knowledge for troubleshooting and plan enhancements, a city press release stated.
Not only does he have vast and extensive experience for the city, but he’s been called upon by neighboring cities to provide assistance with sewer service. Addington has also been asked to assist when needed through the city's interlocal agreement process.
When he isn’t helping other cities, Addington can be found in the community inspiring the youth. During Kingsport's annual Public Works Day, he was stationed at the CCTV inspection equipment. Over the years, his knack for recognizing interest shown by potential city employees has helped the sewer division grow with workers who have the same passion for their job as he does.
