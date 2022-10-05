BK Addington

Vice Mayor Colette George, left, and BK Addington show off his plaque he was given by the city of Kingsport on Tuesday night during its regulary scheduled business meeting.

KINGSPORT — A Kingsport city employee has been honored for being one of the best of the best.

The Tennessee Chapter American Public Works Association recognized BK Addington with the 2022 Murphy Snoderly Award.

