KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks & Recreation Department has “cut the net” on two new pickleball courts at Riverview Park.
City officials held the ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
“Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,” said Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation manager, in a press release. “Since pickleball is extremely popular these days, our new courts will surely get plenty of use in the future.”
Pickleball is a game similar to tennis, but played on a smaller court with a racket much like an oversized ping-pong paddle. Due to the rising popularity of the sport in the region and nationwide, Kingsport converted two tennis courts at Riverview Park into six pickleball courts last year.
The most recent project at the park added two courts adjacent to the existing six.
In addition, the city funded all new fencing, nets and equipment, and made the courts ADA accessible.
The cost of the project was approximately $167,000.
More than 50 players showed up for Tuesday's event, city officials said.