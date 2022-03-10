KINGSPORT — The city is looking at changing its retirement plan in an attempt to retain employees and to make Kingsport more attractive to potential employees.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved conducting an actuarial study on the possibility of rejoining the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, a retirement plan the city left 10 years ago.
“Most of our area is already in TCRS,” said Tyra Copas, human resources director for the city. “Johnson City is not, but they are in conversations about moving back.”
The plan the city is potentially looking at would be a hybrid model, part of it a defined contribution plan and part of it a defined benefit plan, commonly know as a pension plan.
“Hybrid plans are known as the best of both worlds,” she said.
Copas gave a presentation Monday night about conducting a study and the board approved it on Tuesday night.
The city had been in the state plan for decades and was actually the first municipality in the state of Tennessee to join in 1949. However, after the Great Recession of 2008, the costs went up.
“The reason we pulled out was because the rates were skyrocketing,” Copas said. “There was no cost control.”
During that time, Kingsport started paying more than $6 million a year in contributions. So in 2012 the city dropped that plan and went to a defined contribution plan run by a private company, MissionSquare, formerly known as IMCA.
Copas said the big questions about the state plan were addressed after the city pulled out. The TCRS implemented cost controls in 2014, she said.
If Kingsport went the hybrid route, it would mean the city would pay a flat rate of 9%, she said, that would not change. The city would put in 5% for defined benefits and 4% for the defined contributions.
Copas said there would be about 380 city employees and 380 noncertified school employees who would be affected by any change the city made.
Copas said a big reason for considering the change is because the city finds it hard recruiting potential employees from other municipalities who are already in the state system. Those potential employees do not want to leave and lose or change retirement plans.
“We’re not competitive to those individuals because of our retirement plan,” she said.
Copas said since 2012, the city has had 558 resignations. Twelve percent of those who left said retirement was a factor, she said.
The city intends to complete the study in 90 days.