David Lester, music minister at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Kingsport, pours water into a station on Tuesday in preparation for Ash Wednesday. The church has five stations set up to represent prayer, water, oil, clay and ashes. Ash Wednesday prayer time will be at the church from noon until 7 p.m. The Rev. Melissa Malcolm and Trish Potts, church treasurer, were on hand to help Tuesday.
Churches preparing for Ash Wednesday
Tags
Cliff Hightower
Reporter
