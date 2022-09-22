CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen got into a heated discussion about a resolution proposing the city move toward a city manager form of government.

The BMA met for its scheduled meeting on Tuesday and discussed several resolutions, including one that pertained to shifting to a city manager form of government.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video