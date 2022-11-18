CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on several resolutions at its November meeting, which related to financials, property, personnel and employee pay.
The BMA met on Tuesday to discuss several resolutions.
The city discussed two matters related to personnel. The first was to hire a new police officer, and the second was to move two part-time street workers to full-time.
Both of these passed unanimously.
The city also discussed its banking accounts, and due to the large amount of fees at its current bank, U.S. Bank, the BMA voted to move some of its money to First Community Bank, which has no fees.
The motion, which passed unanimously, did not specify how much money would be moved.
The BMA also voted to give all full-time employees a $400 Christmas bonus and part-time a $200 bonus.
Mayor Dennis Deal informed the board that he had talked with the county about their city hall building. The county and the city jointly own the building.
Deal announced that the county wanted to give the building to Church Hill so it could relocate to another location.
Deal said this would allow the city to move around offices and create better access for handicapped individuals.
The motion to accept the building from the county passed unanimously.
The BMA also discussed pay for part-time police officers who work on-call for the fire department. Employees were paid a minimum of two hours of pay for responding to a fire call.
Deal suggested they increase the minimum to four hours of pay for responding to a call.
The BMA unanimously passed a motion to increase the minimum on-call response to four hours of pay. Drivers also get an additional two hours of pay for their important role.
