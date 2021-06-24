CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Medical Mission earned a 2021 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics quality standards program.
The mission of the NAFC is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable healthcare.
The NAFC and its members such as Church Hill Medical Mission (CHMM) are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality healthcare.
To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations.
CHMM Manager Tammy Brown said this is the second year in a row the clinic has received this Gold Rating award.
Aside from the recognition, the NAFC provided the mission $1,500 in grant funding last year. Any pending grant funding is to be determined.
Brown said the CHMM had to meet several guidelines to receive the award.
“We had to demonstrate continued care of the patients, monitor continued care outside of our clinic, have a good administrative department and a lot of it had to do with taking in new patients during the pandemic,” Brown said. “Last year we saw 536 patients. That’s both diabetes and general medicine. So far this year we’ve seen right at 210.”
CHMM was founded in 2000 through the efforts of local physicians in Church Hill and Of One Accord ministry Director Sheldon Livesay.
Originally a “free clinic,” the CHMM later had to begin charging a small fee per appointment. The purpose of the clinic was to address the need for free and low-cost health services for the uninsured, low-income residents of Hawkins County and neighboring communities.
Over the past 20 years CHMM has served more than 20,000 patients, providing 82,000 pharmacy prescriptions filled and 18,000 lab, eye and dental procedures performed.
The CHMM is open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; as well as the second, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 10 a.m. until the last patient leaves at night.
Three doctors volunteer at the clinic, including Dr. David Schilling, Dr. Amanda Dove and Dr. Jose Velasco; as well as a diabetes nurse who does day clinic; three nurses; a CNA and a nurse practitioner.
To qualify for the award, CHMM submitted information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest/pledge that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization.
NAFC Quality Standards elements include policies and procedures related to administrative, enhanced access and continuity of care; identifying and managing patient population information; planning and managing care; providing self-care support and community resources; tracking and coordinating care; and measuring and improving performance.