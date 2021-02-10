CHURCH HILL — Mount Carmel children wouldn’t be affected, but Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal said last week he will ask his Board of Mayor and Aldermen to oust Mount Carmel from the Joint Parks and Rec Board.
The two cities have operated the board for the past 30 years, and in 2012 Surgoinsville was invited to join as well. Rec league expenses are divided in a 40-40-20 split with the smaller Surgoinsville paying the 20%.
Deal told the Church Hill BMA during a special called meeting on Feb. 4 that he will ask for a vote to remove Mount Carmel from the Joint Rec Board at the Feb. 16 BMA meeting.
The agreement states that a one-year notice is required for that to take place.
Deal noted, however, that Mount Carmel children would still be allowed to participate in Rec League sports, paying the same fee as Church Hill and Surgoinsville children.
Referencing the Mount Carmel BMA’s contentious Jan. 28 meeting, Deal said, “They have bashed this city bad.”
Deal said the Mount Carmel officials misrepresented things that he supposedly said and also cast aspersions on Church Hill’s handling of Rec Board funding. A video of that Jan. 28 discussion can be seen in the online version of this article at timesnews.net.
“In my view, we have to give all municipalities a year notice,” Deal said. “I think with what’s going on up the road, we need to give them a notice to exit out of the agreement.”
What was said at the Mount Carmel meeting?
During that Jan. 28 Mount Carmel BMA meeting, there was a lengthy discussion regarding Mayor Pat Stilwell’s appointment of herself, Alderman Mindy Fleishour, and softball coach Jeff Gray to represent Mount Carmel on the Joint Rec Board. Traditionally, the cities appoint an alderman and two citizens, and coaches can’t serve.
Deal told his board on Feb. 4 that he was misquoted during that discussion.
Mount Carmel Aldermen Darby Patrick and Steven McLain, who opposed Stilwell’s appointments, insisted that board members aren’t allowed to coach.
Stilwell said, “He told me just the other day that they changed it to — that you can be a — because they’re having such a hard time — coaches.”
Patrick then stated that Deal wanted to change it back.
Stilwell added: “What gives Dennis Deal the right to make these decisions without the other two mayors?”
“I’ve not met with anybody to change anything back”
“If you serve on this board you cannot be a coach,” Deal said. “The reason that was put in before me, is we didn’t want board members going out there coaching, and saying, ‘Well I’m on the board. We’re going to do whatever we want.’ It doesn’t work that way.”
Deal noted that this rule goes back 30 years, and if they want to allow people on the board to coach, then all three cities must give their approval.
“This alderman spoke up and said, Dennis Deal wanted that changed back. I’ve not met with anybody to change anything back,” Deal said. “So that’s another false statement.”
Mount Carmel discusses Parks and Rec funding
Deal also objected to some things that were said in Mount Carmel on Jan. 28 about how Church Hill manages the Parks and Rec budget.
Steven McLain: “We give $66,000 per year toward this. If you read into it, it says the town will be billed at cost. But from what I can find or do, we just pay that amount. The Rec League doesn’t do a budget that I can find. Church Hill runs much different than Mount Carmel.”
Alderman Darby Patrick: “I would like to know where the money is going to since there’s no sports going on. What’s it paying for?”
Stilwell: “You need to go to a meeting and ask them.”
McLain: “If you look in the budget, $46,000 goes toward the director’s wages, and we are paying 40%. There is $20,000 that goes to, what I can find out, equipment. Nobody has a spread sheet of what’s bought, what’s spent. What money we give, from the time I was on there and can find out, goes directly into Church Hill general fund.”
Patrick: “It’s weird since there’s no games going on, and we’re still paying this much money.”
McLain: “That was a big complaint I had in softball, baseball. A lot of safety equipment looked like something that came out of a Dumpster. We had to tape shin guards on. We had to take Velcro and run it around just to keep shin guards on the kids. For that type of money, I don’t think we should have to do that.”
McLain added, “March will be the one year anniversary of the Rec League not doing anything.”
“Insinuating that ... we were stealing from them”
“An alderman said, why is Church Hill billing us, and then they’re putting it in their general fund,” Deal told his board on Feb. 4. “That’s a broad statement to make when nobody (from Church Hill) is sitting there to defend why Church Hill is doing that.”
Deal added, “The reason Church Hill is billing is they pay 40% of the salary of our recreation director, but we also have documentation why they’re billed. If we didn’t, our auditor would catch this in a jiffy. But to make a statement like that, it sort of insinuating, in my view, that we were stealing from them. That’s unacceptable. I don’t care who you are.”
Deal claims Stilwell made false statement
Deal told his board that Stilwell wanted to know if she has the right to appoint members of the Joint Rec Board.
“We didn’t tell her because it’s really none of our business, and we don’t get mixed up in politics in Mount Carmel,” Deal said. “They worry about theirs; we worry about ours.”
Deal added, “She made a statement that the mayor of Church Hill said that she had the right to appoint. I’ve not even spoke to the woman. That is false. I didn’t say anything. Then, because that was made, she drug the city of Church Hill in. We still didn’t say nothing.”
“This is not vindictive on me. This is just business”
Church Hill Alderman James Grigsby called the Mount Carmel BMA “a total embarrassment.”
Alderman Michael Walker noted, however, that this rift between the two cities shouldn’t affect the children.
“I think in order for us to maintain a good reputation for the citizens of all three of these cities that we’ve been partners with for many years, we have to remain open to all of those children and the parents who don’t want to put up with that crap anyways,” Walker said. “A lot of them — I’m just speaking as a person who speaks to a lot of those citizens on a regular basis — a lot of them don’t even want to be in Mount Carmel.”
“This is not vindictive on me,” Deal said. “This is just business.”
Deal added, “We have to make it clear that the kids from Mount Carmel can still come and be in our recreation programs at the fees we charge our citizens. We don’t want the kids hurt out of this. All we’re doing is giving them the 40%.”