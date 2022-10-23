CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation.

The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller’s report, which was released Aug. 22.

Download PDF Church Hill Equipment Inventory
The equipment inventory for the City of Church Hill.
Download PDF Church Hill Credit Card Statements
Credit card statements for the City of Church Hill from January 2022- September 2022. Editor's note: the redactions that were made to this document was done by Times News staff to protect personal information.

Download PDF Church Hill Payroll Records
Payroll records for the City of Church Hill showing that they have been paying people their retirement and insurance. Editor's note: the redactions that were made to this document was done by Times News staff to protect personal information.
Download PDF Church Hill Overtime Ordinance
The overtime ordinance for the City of Church Hill which was passed at the city BMA meeting on Sept. 20.
Download PDF Church Hill Cash Deposits
Cash deposit slips for the city of Church Hill. Editor's note: the redactions that were made to this document was done by Times News staff to protect personal information.
Download PDF Church Hill Daily Collection Reports
Daily collection reports for the City of Church Hill.
Download PDF Church Hill Police Database Ledger
The police database ledger for the City of Church Hill. Editor's note: the redactions that were made to this document was done by Times News staff to protect personal information.
Download PDF Church Hill Court Clerk Ledger
The ledger for the City of Church Hill court clerk. Editor's note: the redactions that were made to this document was done by Times News staff to protect personal information.
Download PDF Church Hill Tax & City Clerk Ledger
Cash Ledger for the City of Church Hill.

