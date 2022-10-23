CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation.
The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller’s report, which was released Aug. 22.
The Times News found the following:
- During an interview, city officials revealed the city credit card had been deactivated several times due to not paying the bill on time.
- The city violated its own garbage policy, and during an interview, a city official indicated the reason may have been for convenience.
- The city is working to address all of the issues noted in the comptroller’s report and be transparent about those issues. The Times News requested records and reviewed them with city officials.
Misuse of assets
The comptroller discovered that Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal misused city assets. For example, investigators discovered that he used the city garage for personal use and borrowed city tools for his personal use.
The comptroller’s report states that Deal was unaware that these actions were wrong.
In response to the comptroller’s report, Deal sent out a letter to all city supervisors informing employees that “personal use of city tools or the city garage will no longer be allowed.”
Policy violation
One deficiency the comptroller’s report identified was the city’s violation of its own garbage policy by parking the city garbage truck on a private street, allowing citizens to dispose of garbage from contracting jobs and brush.
According to the comptroller’s report, the city’s garbage policy states that this type of trash must be hauled off by the contractor.
During a discussion about the records, Chris Raines, the city attorney, said he believed this may have been done because citizens regularly leave brush and other trash on the side of the road, and leaving the garbage truck nearby was more convenient when gathering that trash.
In response to the comptroller’s report, Church Hill sent out a letter on Sept. 23 to all public works employees informing that they are no longer allowed to leave city trucks at private residences because it violates the city’s garbage policy.
Lack of records
According to the comptroller’s report, the city did not have an equipment inventory. The report said this is an important record to have because “a lack of accountability over equipment increases the risk of loss.”
As part of the Times News public records request, Church Hill provided an up-to-date equipment inventory, which identified the equipment the city owns.
Purchasing deficiencies
The comptroller’s report identified several purchasing issues.
For example, the city failed to issue a purchase order for every purchase over $200 — a problem that the comptroller’s report states “increases the risk of unauthorized purchases.”
The city sent out a memo on Sept. 26 reminding employees to submit purchase orders as indicated by the policies in place.
“The clerk is to be notified of all purchases with credit cards, and a purchase order must be submitted for all purchases of $200.00 or more,” the memo stated. “Purchase orders are still to be done in the same fashion as always. This will now include all department heads to make the clerk aware of large purchases ($200 and over), and a PO# will need to be added to the orders, whether it is a credit card purchase or an invoiced purchase.”
The comptroller’s report also noted that the city had not paid its credit card in full and on time and incurred at least $672 in finance charges and late fees.
On May 16, Church Hill sent a letter to all of the department heads stating that the accounting clerk must be notified of credit card purchases and receipts for the purchase must be turned in to the clerk by the next business day.
The city also provided the Times News with copies of its credit card statements from January 2022 to September 2022. The statements show that since January of this year, there has only been one time — in February — when the bill was not paid on time.
In February, the city owed $654.52, which it didn’t pay until March, when the next month’s bill came. This caused the city to accrue a total of about $138 in fees.
The comptroller found several instances where the city bought gift cards to local stores and restaurants for its employees and elected officials without maintaining documentation.
According to the comptroller, businesses should have documentation showing the cards were distributed to the intended recipients, such as delivery signatures. Distributing gift cards without proper documentation “increases the risk of fraud and abuse.”
The city purchased gift cards three times. The first purchase was made on Sept. 16, 2020, when the city purchased 100 cards to a local store for $5,937.50. Half of the cards were worth $50 and the other half $75. The city received a discount of about $310 for the bulk order.
The city purchased another set of 50 $25 gift cards to a local store on Nov. 16, 2020, for $1,212.50 with about a $37 discount for the bulk order. The cards purchased in September and November were given out to the mayor, aldermen and employees as holiday gifts.
The city purchased another 10 $50 gift cards to a local restaurant for $500 on Aug. 10, 2021. These cards were given to emergency personnel for their response to a potential crisis.
The city sent out a letter on Sept. 26 stating that all gift cards given to employees would be logged into the system with the card number and name of the person intended to receive it.
The card will then be distributed along with the employee’s paycheck, and department heads will be responsible for getting delivery signatures from the employees. Any cards not distributed on payday will be returned to the administrative clerk for employees to pick up later.
The administrative clerk will also be responsible for getting signatures for gift cards distributed to elected officials.
Payroll deficiencies
The comptroller also identified several issues concerning payroll. One such deficiency concerned employee payroll liability accounts.
The comptroller’s report found that employee deductions for insurance and retirement were not reconciled with payment records, and in some instances, deduction amounts were miscalculated.
Church Hill said in a statement written on Sept. 26 that the checks were written properly. That being said, the city admitted that it did not pay the bills for the retirement accounts or life insurance accounts, which led to this issue.
According to the statement, the city failed to pay Empower Retirement in July, September and October of 2021. The city reimbursed all employees who paid their own bills.
The city also stated that the Erie Life Insurance policy was canceled in December 2021 due to missed payments from October and November 2021. The insurance was reinstated in mid-December 2021.
The city also provided its payroll records to show that this issue has been corrected and that employees are receiving their retirement and insurance benefits.
Another payroll issue identified by the Tennessee Comptroller involved several executive employees receiving $20,642 in questionable overtime compensation.
According to the Church Hill Personnel Policy at the time, executive, administrative and professional employees were exempt from receiving overtime compensation. The comptroller’s report found that even though this was the case, these exempt employees still got overtime compensation.
On Sept. 20, at its regularly scheduled meeting, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve an amendment to the personnel policy allowing the police chief, public works director and wastewater plant supervisor to be allowed to receive overtime compensation.
The resolution stated the reasoning for this is that these executive employees’ jobs require them to work outside of their normal hours quite frequently without being able to get paid for their extra time.
Operating deficiencies
The comptroller’s report also found that Church Hill had several operating deficiencies. One issue involved the cash drawer.
During its investigation, the comptroller found that the city did not adequately secure the drawer. The investigation revealed that cash was left unlocked in the collection drawer and stored in a location to which several employees had keys.
According to the comptroller’s report, keeping the cash drawer locked and secured “ensures accountability and reduces the risk of loss.”
According to a statement written on Sept. 23 regarding cash receipts and cash drawers, the city started following a new suggestion from the comptroller’s office on Feb. 18. Cash drawers are kept locked anytime transactions are not being made.
The city has two cash drawers, one for the court clerk and one for the tax clerk; they are the only ones with keys to their drawer, and both drawers are kept in the city safe during the overnight and weekend hours.
The safe is located in the administrative clerk’s office, which is kept locked, and only she and the police chief have a key to it.
The comptroller also found that the city did not always deposit collections to the office bank account within three days as the law requires. In the cash receipts and cash drawers statement, the city stated that all deposits are made the following business day.
For example, collections from Monday will be counted and prepared for deposit on Tuesday.
The comptroller also found that the city did not always issue receipts. The city provided the Times News with several copies of recent receipts to show this is now being done.
The comptroller also found that employees were not preparing daily collection reports. According to the report, daily collection reports should summarize all cash collections for that day. The city provided the Times News with several copies of recent daily collection reports to show this is being done.
The comptroller’s investigation also revealed that the city was utilizing a collection software for police department payments but was not updating the records. The city provided the Times News with a copy of the database to show that all receipts were being updated and accounted for.
Finally, the comptroller noted that the bank statements were not being reconciled with the general ledger in a timely manner. According to the report, failure to reconcile these records increases the risk that errors and misappropriations are not caught promptly.
In its cash receipt and cash drawer statement, the city stated that all ledgers are updated on a daily basis. The city also provided the Times News with copies of the tax clerk and court clerk ledger.
Also, according to a statement written on Sept. 23 by the mayor, the city acknowledged that after the unexpected exit of its city recorder in May 2021 that its financial ledgers and bank statement reconciliation were not completed. As a result, the city has hired a CPA to assist in correcting the matter.
“When the city recorder abruptly left in May of 2021, bank statement reconciliation and financial ledgers were not completed,” stated Deal. “The City of Church Hill has hired Blackburn Childress and Steagall, CPA, to assist. This firm will supervise monthly bank reconciliation, regular journal entries and all other financial recordings. We are on track to have all our financials up to date and corrected soon.”