CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the first reading of an ordinance that updates the city’s outdated personnel policy during its Tuesday meeting.
City Attorney Chris Raines worked heavily on the revisions to the 20-year-old policy with the help of MTAS, the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service.
“The old personnel policy was somewhat antiquated, and it contained some provisions that were hindering operations of several of our departments,” Raines said.
Some of the major changes include adding a job description for the fire chief, adding a drug testing policy, and eliminating the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).
FMLA is a federal initiative that employers with more than 100 workers must offer. Church Hill does not have that many employees, and Raines told the board that FMLA had been causing staffing problems.
“Church Hill does not have enough employees, and in certain situations, the police chief can verify that it caused hardships within the police department,” Raines said. “You can’t have someone out under FMLA, leaving an already short staff shorter, and you can’t replace them if they’re on FMLA.”
The BMA discussed several different topics within the policy, including sick leave, which wasn’t updated, and the job descriptions.
The BMA also unanimously passed a motion to change the job descriptions for the general tax clerk, senior account clerk and city recorder because the current job descriptions might have given too much financial responsibility to one person.
The board voted to move the responsibility of making bank deposits from the general tax clerk to the senior account clerk and assigned the responsibility of bank reconciliation to the city recorder.
The BMA will have to vote on the ordinance again at the next meeting before it is officially passed.