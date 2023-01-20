Church Hill BMA

The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed several different topics within the personnel policy, including sick leave, which wasn’t updated, and the job descriptions during its Tuesday meeting.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times News

CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the first reading of an ordinance that updates the city’s outdated personnel policy during its Tuesday meeting.

City Attorney Chris Raines worked heavily on the revisions to the 20-year-old policy with the help of MTAS, the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service.

