Jeff Shugart

Jeff Shugart is the current head coach of girls’ basketball at Church Hill Middle School and founder of the Tennessee Warriors travel basketball program.

 Contributed

CHURCH HILL — The new Church Hill Parks and Recreation director said he is excited to help the kids in the city and serve the community in this role.

The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously appointed Jeff Shugart to the role at its meeting on April 18.

