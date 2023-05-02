CHURCH HILL — The new Church Hill Parks and Recreation director said he is excited to help the kids in the city and serve the community in this role.
The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously appointed Jeff Shugart to the role at its meeting on April 18.
Shugart has been a coach for many years, coaching baseball, softball and basketball. He is the current head coach of girls’ basketball at Church Hill Middle School and founder of the Tennessee Warriors travel basketball program.
The BMA said after conducting a full interview process and speaking with people who Shugart has interacted with; they felt he has all the qualifications needed for the job.
“I know I have personally called an excess of 20 people, all of which were either involved in the city rec league or at the middle school where he coaches and not one single person had anything negative to say,” said Alderman Michael Walker. “Everyone of them had positive things to say about his ability to coach and to lead.”
Shugart said he is grateful to have an opportunity to serve the city.
In his new role, Shugart will also assist with the development of the city’s new 60-acre Holston Mills Park.
Shugart said some of his goals for the department include working with other nearby parks and recreation leagues and bringing back a football league.
“I definitely want to work with the surrounding parks and recs; for example, Rogersville is working with several other counties having all-star leagues and all-star games,” Shugart said. “There’s just a lot of things that we can be doing for our community, and we’ve got to bring back football.”
Shugart said football is the heart of southern communities, and he will do his best to bring the sport back to the rec league.
Shugart said he wants to work hand-in-hand with the board to do what is best for parks and rec.
Shugart said everything he does is for the kids involved, and he is excited to work with them.
“Anytime you get to work with the youth, it’s just a pure blessing,” Shugart said. “They’re our future. If we don’t take care of them now, who’s going to be there to take care of us later.”
The BMA approved a salary of $23 an hour, which is a slight increase from Shugart’s predecessor, Tim Wilson.