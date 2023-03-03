CHURCH HILL — The City of Church Hill voted to approve the appointment of a new fire chief and code enforcer at its last meeting.
Based upon the personnel committee’s recommendation, the city unanimously voted at its meeting on Feb. 21 to appoint Will Mullins as fire chief and code enforcer.
Mullins will receive a $3 per hour pay increase for his new position.
Mullins has worked in law enforcement for 25 years and as a firefighter for 26 years. He started his fire service career at the Stanley Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Mullins said he decided to apply for the job of fire chief because he wanted to see the department run by someone who cares about it.
“I just felt like I had the best interest of the department at heart,” Mullins said. “I didn’t want to see it go to someone that didn’t care about it and just wanted to use it as a paycheck that might come in or something like that.”
As fire chief, Mullins said, he plans to get more firefighters certified and continue training efforts.
“I would like to try to continue in our training efforts,” Mullins said. “I believe that was going in a good direction as well. I just want to try to get some of our guys firefighter one certified. Most of them have been through the basic firefighting course that’s required by the state, but I would like to see some of them advance their skills and certifications.”
Mullins was also appointed as the city’s code enforcer. Mullins said as a police officer; he has a little bit of experience in this area.
Mullins is also working with the city’s building inspector to one day take over that job as well.
He said the new job would be a change, but he is ready for the challenge and looks forward to his new roles.