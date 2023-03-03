Will Mullins

Church Hill’s new fire chief and code enforcer Will Mullins

CHURCH HILL — The City of Church Hill voted to approve the appointment of a new fire chief and code enforcer at its last meeting.

Based upon the personnel committee’s recommendation, the city unanimously voted at its meeting on Feb. 21 to appoint Will Mullins as fire chief and code enforcer.

