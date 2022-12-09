Adorned with purple lights, the Victims Remembrance Tree at the Sullivan County Courthouse honors all those who were victims of violence. People who attended Thursday night’s tree lighting in Blountville were encouraged to hang an ornament on the tree in remembrance of their loved ones. Joan Berry, whose daughter was murdered in 2004, said, ‘There’s still that void in our heart. There’s still that empty chair at the table.’
A crowd stands at the Sullivan County Courthouse Thursday night as the Christmas tree is lit up for the annual lighting.
Adorned with purple lights, the Victims Remembrance Tree at the Sullivan County Courthouse honors all those who were victims of violence. People who attended Thursday night’s tree lighting in Blountville were encouraged to hang an ornament on the tree in remembrance of their loved ones. Joan Berry, whose daughter was murdered in 2004, said, ‘There’s still that void in our heart. There’s still that empty chair at the table.’
The rain fell Thursday night, but that didn’t stop the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in historic Blountville as a crowd gathered around to watch the large evergreen next to the Sullivan County Courthouse come to life with lights.
Angela Crane, marketing specialist for the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism, stood at the ready to light the tree as the countdown began.
“5, 4, 3, 2, 1 …” the crowd counted down.
The tree lit up. But there wasn’t just one tree — there were two. Just minutes later, the Victims Remembrance Tree also lit up with purple light to remember all those who were victims of violence.
State Rep. John Crawford, the guest speaker, encouraged the crowd to go by the Sullivan County Justice Center and see the memorial for those who have suffered from domestic violence.
“This is as important to me, lighting this tree, as it is lighting our Christmas tree,” Crawford said of the Victims Remembrance Tree.
The Christmas tree lighting was held at 6 p.m. on the courthouse with almost a hundred people gathered in the rain, holding umbrellas as they listened to Christmas music, heard from several guest speakers and saw the trees light up.
Chris McIntosh, of WJHL, served as master of ceremonies. Prayers were given by the Rev. Clay Austin, pastor of First Baptist Church of Blountville.
John Gardner, chairman pro tempore for the Sullivan County Commission, welcomed the crowd and spoke about how the tree lightings served two purposes — to remember the life of Jesus and to remember those who are facing a Christmas without a loved one for the first time.
He said one special thing about Christmas is being able to get together with friends and family to share traditions.
He said it’s also special to see children so excited about Christmas.
“The children are great examples of being able to find that place where all is calm and all is bright,” Gardner said.
Joan Berry, with HOPE for Victims, told her personal story of losing her daughter, Johnia, who was murdered in 2004.
“Holidays are very hard for some of us here,” she said. “But we all walk the walk and feel the same pain.”
There is always loss, she said, and it never leaves.
“There’s still that void in our heart,” Berry said. “There’s still that empty chair at the table.”