Christmas in Kingsport – a month-long holiday celebration in downtown Kingsport – received two Kaleidoscope Awards from the Southeast Festivals and Events Association during its annual conference last month in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Specifically, Kingsport received the Green Initiative Award and third place for the Best Social Media Campaign.
“The creativity and fresh ideas our awardees brought to their events, and the impact they made on their still-recovering communities, were incredible and inspiring,” said Jamie McCormick, operations manager for the SFEA. “With reduced budgets and a fraction of the staff, they put together programs and events that surpassed previous industry standards, and their communities felt the change, too.”
Just in its second year, Christmas in Kingsport offered residents and visitors a variety of family-friendly holiday events to enjoy throughout the month of December.
The celebration kicked off with the annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting and then continued throughout the month with the Jingle & Mingle Shop & Hop, 100 decorated trees in Glen Bruce and Centennial Park, snow machines, a visit by Santa and the Grinch and Christmas songs by Lamplight Theatre carolers.
The event was a partnership between This is Kingsport and the Downtown Kingsport Association.
Founded in 2009, the Southeast Festivals & Events Association is a membership-based organization composed of festival and event planners, venues, and industry service providers. The organization aims to strengthen the festivals and events industry throughout the Southeastern United States by hosting educational sessions, networking opportunities, award recognition, and additional events throughout the year.