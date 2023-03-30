Christmas in Kingsport logo
Contributed illustration

Christmas in Kingsport – a month-long holiday celebration in downtown Kingsport – received two Kaleidoscope Awards from the Southeast Festivals and Events Association during its annual conference last month in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Specifically, Kingsport received the Green Initiative Award and third place for the Best Social Media Campaign.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you