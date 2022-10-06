Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport.
The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
The event, first started by the city as Christ- mas in the Park, will now be in two parks.
“The trees have been expanded to two locations this year,” Robin Cleary, executive director for the Downtown Kings- port Association, said. “Glen Bruce and Centennial parks. They will be placed throughout each park.”
The inaugural event was held in Glen Bruce Park and featured about 30 trees. The trees were decorated last year by various city departments and area community partners.
But this year, individuals and businesses can purchase their own tree to decorate and put up in the park. The cost of a tree is $175.
Included in a tree sponsorship is a 6-foot live tree, a tree stand and electrical access. Tree sponsors are responsible for providing lights, decorations and extension cords. They are also responsible for decorating their tree.
The city is providing setup and removal.
Cleary said there will be a total of 70 trees this year and half already have been sold.
The trees will be up all month long in December with special programming planned through- out the month. One event will even feature a manmade snowstorm.
Trees will be decorated between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2. The tree lighting will occur on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Proceeds from all sales will go to support the DKA, a nonprofit dedicated to the revitalization of downtown Kingsport.
To reserve a tree, go to ChristmasinKingsport.com.
