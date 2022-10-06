Christmas Tree 7

Kingsport’s Christmas tree glows in Church Circle in this 2020 file photo. The Downtown Kingsport Association has announced it will be hosting Christmas in Kingsport — with trees adorning Glen Bruce and Centennial parks downtown.

 Contributed/LACEY DOUTHAT

Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport.

The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.

