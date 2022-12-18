KINGSPORT — Tina Ingle knows what it means to lose it all.
“I lost my husband. I lost a good job. I lost two cars, and then my home. But I’d do it all over again, because these babies are the most important thing in the world to me,” the 57-year-old Kingsport woman said.
The babies Ingle refers to are her grandchildren, 3-year-old Mae and 2-year-old Jayce. Mae has been with Ingle since she was 13 months old; Jayce since he was just 15 days old. Though still very young, the children too know what loss looks like: their father (Ingle’s son) is incarcerated, and their mother died this past September at the age of 33.
“Sometimes I feel like I’ve got the whole world sitting down on me,” Ingle said. “But things can always be worse so I’m grateful for what I have.
“These babies could have gone into the system, and I could be wondering, ‘Are they being taken care of?’ I could be homeless, but I’ve got a roof over my head. I’m blessed to have that old car out there, even though some days I’m not sure it’ll get me from Point A to Point B,” Ingle said. “I’m thankful for everybody who’s helped me, and that the Lord seen fit to trust me with these two babies.”
Today, the three of them live in an apartment she moved into when she gained custody of the children. Her house didn’t have enough bedrooms, so she turned to public housing. She receives state assistance for the children and stretches her food stamps as far as she can. Still, it’s a struggle.
With gas, food, household expenses, and all the necessities for herself and two young children, it didn’t leave much for Christmas. So she turned to the Salvation Army for assistance.
“I’m not going through another Christmas like I did last year. I know they’re little, and they didn’t know they didn’t have new things. But I knew, and it hurt me so bad,” Ingle said. “They’re going to have a better Christmas, thanks to the Salvation Army and someone out there who adopted them off the Angel Tree.”
Both children, born to a drug-addicted mother, are exhibiting behavioral issues. Ingle has Mae registered with Camelot, where she too will receive mental health support for all that she’s dealing with and been through. Jayce is too young right now, but he too will likely need some follow-up care.
“You’re just so overwhelmed. I hurt for the children. They don’t have a mommy and daddy like I did, so I guess I do spoil them,” Ingle said. “It’s all about my babies. That’s all I’m worried about.”
At the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport, Ingle said she found hope.
“The lady I met with was so caring. She really listened to me, to my story, and they said, ‘We’re going to help you guys.’ I just started crying, and she asked me if I’d share my story with (Times News), and I said I’ll do anything to help the Salvation Army and the Rescue Fund to help other people like me,” Ingle said.
Love and loss
“When I worked all the time and my husband worked all the time, we always adopted angels from the tree. We liked to get the big kids, because they need things too. We always donated when we’d see those (red) kettles out,” Ingle said.
“It’s hard to go from donating, to being the one needing the help,” she said.
Ingle admits she hasn’t always made the best choices when it comes to life and relationships. Things changed when she met Scottie. They were together almost 30 years before he passed away, married for 20 of them.
“He was big and strong, and he never complained. He came in on the 31st day of October 2016 and said, ‘My back is killing me.’ … Then, right before Thanksgiving, he said, ‘I can’t take this no more. I think my back is broken.’ We took him to the emergency room, where they did a CT scan and some other tests, and the doctor came back and said, ‘It is broken, but the more important thing is you have cancer,’ ” Ingle recalled.
A visit with the oncologist was scheduled for Dec. 7. “I helped him walk into my mother’s van, and he said the only negative thing he ever said the whole time. He said, ‘I’m never going to walk again.’ … And he never walked again,” Ingle said.
“Between appointments, he was mostly upbeat … talking about how we were going to beat this and travel and do this or that. But none of that happened because, on Feb. 19, 2017, he died,” she said.
Three months after the cancer diagnosis, Ingle had lost her husband. She continued working and living in their home. Then on Feb. 11, 2019, Mae was born. Before she was a year old, Ingle started noticing things that concerned her. So she talked to the mother and her son, who agreed to let her take custody until they were able to get on their feet.
“But I’ve had her ever since,” Ingle said.
“Both of (the parents) had a bad addiction problem. Both babies were born with some addiction, but they’re fine now,” said Ingle, who also gained custody of Jayce.
Ingle’s mom was trying to help watch them, but two little ones proved to be a bit much. So Ingle left her job to care for the children full time.
“Addiction changes the whole family, not just the person who’s addicted and suffering,” Ingle said. “It’s really hard to be a momma, a daddy and the grandma, but that’s what I’ve done.
“My son is a wonderful man,” she added, “but he’s gotten messed up, and now he’s incarcerated. When he gets out, if he can stay clean, hopefully he’ll be around more to help me with his kids. He loves his babies. He calls me every day to ask about them and about me.”
In the meantime, Ingle looks forward to Christmas with her family — her mom, her children and grandchildren — gathered around the table for a big pan of lasagna, garlic bread and salad. It’s a tribute to her late husband, who was always all turkey-ed out after November.
“I know Christmas is about Jesus, but I’m thankful and grateful that on the 20th of this month, I get to go pick up my babies some Christmas. They’re going to have something new under the tree this year.”
