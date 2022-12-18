KINGSPORT — Tina Ingle knows what it means to lose it all.

“I lost my husband. I lost a good job. I lost two cars, and then my home. But I’d do it all over again, because these babies are the most important thing in the world to me,” the 57-year-old Kingsport woman said.

