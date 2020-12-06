From staff reports
KINGSPORT — Another of the region’s beloved holiday events has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — this one a tradition that dates back to the 1800s.
According to a press release, the 1818 Christmas at Netherland Inn, previously scheduled for Dec. 11-13, will not take place due to the inability to provide social distancing in the inn’s small rooms and outbuildings.
To provide a bit of holiday cheer, however, the outside of the historic structure will be decorated in its usual style.
Kingsport’s garden clubs have, for many years, beautifully decorated the inn’s rooms and cabins. This year, several of the clubs have partnered with inn volunteers to provide decorations for lampposts, doors, and windows.
You’re invited to drive by or take a walk to enjoy the inn once again sporting her Christmas finery. Outdoor decorating will take place on Dec. 8.
You’re also invited to attend a ceremony on the green behind the inn on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m., when the John S. Mosby Chapter, Sons of Confederate Veterans will commemorate the 1863 Battle of Kingsport, a turning point in the Civil War.
The Netherland Inn is an all-volunteer organization, a 501©(3) nonprofit National Historic Site, and the birthplace of Kingsport. It is the only site on the National Historic Register to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop.
If you’ve enjoyed the traditional Netherland Inn Christmas party in the past and would like to make a donation to the inn, make checks payable to the Netherland Inn and mail them to 2144 Netherland Inn Road, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations are tax-deductible.