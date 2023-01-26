Yes. You can "Eat mor chikin."
The Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive reopened Thursday after a six-month holdup. It didn't take long for lines to go ahead and start on the new location at the same site.
Yes. You can "Eat mor chikin."
The Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive reopened Thursday after a six-month holdup. It didn't take long for lines to go ahead and start on the new location at the same site.
John Tingle, franchise owner of the Chick-fil-A on East Stone Drive, said he heard a constant question over the last six months, "When are you going to open up?"
"We missed our guests, we missed our people," Tingle said. "Kingsport is just a great community to be in. I can't explain how proud we are to open back up."
Tingle, along with others, cut a ribbon Thursday morning for the reopening of the store. The store opened at 10:30 a.m. but lines started forming in the drive-through by 10 a.m. as people waited to finally get their fix on chicken sandwiches or chicken nuggets.
The new store has a larger drive-through area to try to keep more cars off East Stone Drive. It also has an expanded kitchen.
The location expanded from one to two drive-thru lanes and moved the building’s footprint on the lot to the east. The changes are designed to reduce congestion and make drive-thru service quicker.
With two drive-thru lanes, Tingle 33 cars can be handled without customer traffic backing up to IHOP next door on Stone Drive.
"It'll be a lot safer out there, he said. "Most of the cars will be in our parking lot."
Also the building has gone from about 3,200 to almost 5,000 square feet, mostly due to an expanded kitchen, which can help with catering. The parking lot also has been expanded. Inside seating at 95 remains about the same as before, although additional outdoor patio seating is a new option.
Staff will increase from about 85 employees to 150.
"We're excited to be open here in Kingsport, Tennessee," Tingle said. "It's been a long adventure."
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.