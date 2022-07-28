As the rain came down heavy Thursday afternoon, Chik-Fil-A on East Stone Drive served its last customers for at least several months.
The Chick-Fil-A closed temporarily at 3 p.m. and will remain closed as it starts a complete remodeling.
“We will be closed for several weeks as we rebuild to better serve you,” a social media post from two weeks ago stated.
A sign in front of the building stated “We’re remodeling” and instructed customers to visit social media pages on Facebook and Instagram to find out more information.
When reached by phone Thursday, a store worker said they had closed and "we'll see you in January."
Plans given to the city of Kingsport in May show that the entire store will be demolished and a brand new one rebuilt.
There is no definitive date on when it will reopen, but planning documents call for the demolition and rebuilding to take at least two months.
The new building will be slightly shifted several yards over from the current building, providing more space in the drive-thru area where people now pull up to get their chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.
The East Stone Drive site is the chain’s only location in Kingsport after the restaurant in the Fort Henry Mall closed. The nearest locations to the Model City are in Bristol and two in Johnson City.
“It’s definitely a bittersweet time for our restaurant but we can’t wait for you to see all the new and improved changes in the coming months,” a social media post from two days ago said.
