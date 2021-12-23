KINGSPORT — A clean car can become an explosive car if a cigarette accidently ignites flammable cleaner or its fumes.
A silver or light gray Chevrolet Malibu with Arizona license plates exploded in the Pavilion parking lot Thursday afternoon.
Kingsport Fire Department spokesman Barry Brickey said in a phone interview the explosion occurred after the occupant of the vehicle had cleaned the door panels and other interior parts and lit a cigarette.
He said the cleaning agent was flammable, and marked as such on the bottle, so the fluid and/or its fumes caught fire causing the explosion. However, the man suffered only minor injuries and no other damage or injuries were reported, Brickey said.
"KFD Engine 8 responded to a vehicle incident in the Kingsport Target Parking lot today," Brickey posted on Facebook. "A man escaped with minor injuries after cleaning solution fumes ignited by a lit cigarette caused an exposure reaction inside a car. No other injuries were reported."
The explosion occurred in front of Target, near the access road that runs between the Target/Kohl's shopping center and fast-foot restaurants facing Stone Drive.
"The people inside the (Target) store said they heard it inside the back of the store," Brickey said.
"The guy had cleaned the car and polished the door panels and dash," Brickey said by phone. "He lit a cigarette, and it exploded."
Brickey's response came after authorities could not be reached for immediate comment on the incident, which occurred the day before Christmas Eve as holiday shoppers packed the parking lot and nearby stores and fast-food restaurants.
The explosion, which appears to have been centered in the passenger compartment, was loud enough to be heard inside Kohl's and Target, according to an earwitness inside Kohl's at the time.
The force of the explosion sent broken glass up to 180 feet away, on the parking lot as well as on and across an access road to the drive through of Panda Express and near Freddie's Frozen Custard.
It also tore apart the front driver and passenger side doors and blew out the windows and a sun roof.
An initial inquiry to Police Department spokesman Tom Patton was referred to the Fire Department.
Brickey, public information and education officer for the Fire Department, could not be reached immediately for comment. A call to the fire marshal's office as instructed in Brickey's voice mail recording, was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
A call to fire Capt. Brandon Stanley, shift commander, also was not immediately returned, but Brickey responded shortly thereafter and then posted details on social media.
