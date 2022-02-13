Sarah Keeton Campbell, a graduate of Cherokee High School, was appointed to the Tennessee Supreme Court during a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly.
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments recommended three possible people for the job out of 11 applicants. Gov. Bill Lee nominated Campbell on Jan. 12.
Campbell is taking the place of Justice Cornelia A. Clark, who passed away in September, and on Thursday she became the first Supreme Court justice appointed by Lee.
Chief Justice Roger A. Page said he thinks of Campbell as an accomplished judge.
“Sarah has created a truly remarkable and unique career focused almost exclusively on appellate work with a strong passion for public service,” Page said. “The court is thrilled to welcome her to the bench as a colleague. She is accomplished and determined, yet humble and personable, and I am sure she will serve the citizens of Tennessee well.”
Campbell is originally from LaFollette, but her family moved to Rogersville when she was in middle school. She said her parents taught her strong values.
“My parents and grandparents taught me to work hard, live with integrity, and treat everyone with fairness and respect,” Campbell said. “I am proud of my rural East Tennessee roots. The values I learned there shaped who I am today.”
Campbell said she became interested in law while she was a student at the University of Tennessee. She graduated from the College Scholars program with emphases in political science, educational policy, and Spanish.
“I did not have any lawyers in my family, but I was always drawn to public service,” she said. “I developed an interest in the law while at UT and decided to attend law school with the aim of using my legal education to improve my community.”
Campbell earned her master’s degree in public policy. After graduation, she secured a competitive federal clerkship with Judge William H. Pryor Jr. on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and then obtained another clerkship with Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. on the United States Supreme Court.
“My clerkships were formative experiences. I was fortunate to clerk for two of the finest jurists in the country. Those experiences allowed me to refine and strengthen my research and writing skills and gain an appreciation for the limited yet important role of a judge in our constitutional structure,” Campbell said. “I found it very rewarding to work on the complicated legal issues that came before the appellate courts. It was then that I developed an interest in becoming a judge.”
After practicing law at Williams & Connolly, LLP in Washington, D.C., Campbell returned to Tennessee and has worked in the state Attorney General’s Office as the associate solicitor general and special assistant to the attorney general. She has worked in both federal and state appellate courts, handling a variety of cases that deal with criminal, civil and constitutional law issues.
“Serving on the Tennessee Supreme Court is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Campbell said. “I thank Gov. Lee for putting his trust in me to serve Tennesseans in this capacity, and I also thank the General Assembly for confirming me to the position. I do not take the task before me lightly. The job of a judge is to decide cases fairly and impartially by applying neutral, objective principles. That is how I will approach each case that comes before me.”
Campbell and her husband live in Nashville with their three children.
A public investiture ceremony will be planned for the spring.