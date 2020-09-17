ROGERSVILLE — Five people were injured in a Thursday morning crash in Hawkins County, including a woman and three children in one vehicle, and Cherokee High School head football coach Jason Lawson in the other.
According to a report filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper John Tunnell, Lawson, 37, Rogersville, was driving a 2007 Chevy pickup north on Route 70-S in the Persia community around 7:33 a.m.
Tunnell stated in his report that as Lawson was approaching the Old Persia Road intersection, a southbound 2012 Buick Enclave driven by Angela Marie Davis, 56, attempted a left turn.
Davis reportedly turned into the path of Lawson's pickup, which struck the right side of the Buick near the front.
At the time of the crash, there were three children in the Buick with Davis, ages 17, 15, and 13. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.
All four occupants of the Buick were transported by ambulance to Holston Valley Medical Center.
There was no information available about the condition of Davis or the three children.
Lawson was transported to the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room by a family member.
A family member told the Times News that Lawson “is pretty beat up” but he is OK.
Lawson is scheduled to coach the Cherokee football team Friday evening in the annual cross-county rivalry game against Volunteer.
Cherokee athletic director Andrew Morgan said Thursday it was unclear whether Lawson would be sufficiently recovered to be on the sidelines the game in Church Hill.
(Tanner Cook contributed to this report.)