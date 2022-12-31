KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors.

“They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.