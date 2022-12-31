Several old structures such as this dilapidated barn near Cross Ridges Trail are scattered throughout Bays Mountain Park. David Fox has been scouring the area in search of traces of its history, which has become a new point of emphasis for the park. A treasure trove of historical information is available online at baysmountainhistory.org.
Spend the whole day enjoying Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport
Several old structures such as this dilapidated barn near Cross Ridges Trail are scattered throughout Bays Mountain Park. David Fox has been scouring the area in search of traces of its history, which has become a new point of emphasis for the park. A treasure trove of historical information is available online at baysmountainhistory.org.
KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors.
“They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
Those upgrades include renovating the Nature Center, completing a new amphitheater and possibly starting construction of a new playground at the site of the old amphitheater.
Also, the park will soon be introducing its newest residents: two bobcats that were acquired after Kirby, Bays Mountain’s previous bobcat, died in March.
Another focus the park is concentrating on is its history. Fox has been scouring the park looking for artifacts. So far, he has discovered an old schoolhouse, some homes, and three moonshine stills.
But for Fox and his wife, Brenda, who leads the communications and events committees, a big focus is on the new playground, which will look much like a home from “Swiss Family Robinson.”
The development of the playground is deeply personal for the Foxes.
They are helping to raise money and advance the project in memory of their son, Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox, who took his own life on July 21, 2020, at the age of 25.
Parker was an airborne infantryman who became a sniper instructor at Fort Benning, Georgia.
In his honor, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has set up a grant for organizations that provide outside suicide prevention services.
David and Brenda said they also wanted to honor Parker, so they asked park officials what Bays Mountain needed. They were told a playground had been on the table for years, but it had never been built.
The couple thought that was the perfect project because Parker loved kids and he loved Bays Mountain.
Children from across the region come to the park for programs and other activities, including an annual summer camp.
“There are thousands of kids who come up there,” David said.
So far, about half of the funding needed for the playground has been raised.
Brenda said the excitement of those involved in the project has been extraordinary.
“As more and more people got on board, it became bigger and bigger,” Brenda said.
A pet project for David has been finding the hidden historical sites that dot Bays Mountain.
He said one of the highlights was discovering an old schoolhouse. He said he was able to locate it by gathering old maps and using technology to overlay them and come up with an idea of where the school was.
“For 100 years that has been lost,” he said.
David said he has also found homes and he hopes soon the park will be able to place historical information at one of the sites and enclose it with a split-rail fence.