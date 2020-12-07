By MATTHEW LANE
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Area Transit Service is exploring the idea of modifying its services next year, which could include offering an on-demand option, much like what was done during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year when shutdown orders and recommendations were coming from local, state and federal governments, KATS began limiting the number of people who could ride the buses.
Soon after, the service shut down all its fixed routes and went to an on-demand, Uber-style service.
Eventually, the normal fixed route service returned and the service went back to the new normal. The number of passengers was limited, masks were required, and plastic dividers were installed between the driver and the passengers.
CONSULTANT BROUGHT ON BOARD
In light of the pandemic, Public Transportation Manager Chris Campbell said the city felt it necessary to look at the services KATS offers and see if any changes were necessary. Therefore, KATS hired Jarrett Walker and Associates of Portland, Ore., to come on board, take a deep dive into KATS’ offerings, and return with recommendations on any possible new services or modifications to existing services.
“We’re always interested in improving our routes and making the service better for our customer base,” Campbell said. “Through the process (of offering on-demand service) we found it works pretty good for certain areas of the city.”
In many parts of town, like Lynn Garden for example, the roads are narrow, there’s a tight turning radius and there’s on-street parking, which means the traditional KATS buses have a hard time maneuvering, Campbell said. In this instance, an on-demand service, using a smaller van, would be much more effective in reaching potential riders.
“We feel like if we can establish this type of system, where we can fit a van into those areas, potentially pick them up and bring them to a transfer point, like Walmart or Food City, then if they need to go somewhere else they can access the service like that,” Campbell said.
RIDERSHIP IS DOWN
Due to the pandemic, public transportation ridership across the country is down about 40%, Campbell said. That roughly holds true in Kingsport as well, with the Model City seeing a 34% drop in ridership compared to last year. Tennessee ridership is down almost 50%, Campbell said.
In the past, KATS had a focus on increasing ridership. It did so by making changes to its route structure, making it more efficient while placing a greater emphasis on promotions and communicating to the public that KATS existed and what its service were.
Today, transit authorities across the country, especially ones in smaller towns, are reevaluating this premise and coming to the conclusion that ridership might not always be the best metric to use.
“The consultants analyzed what KATS has, and now they’re busy going into our routes, looking how to restructure them to make them more successful, or maybe combining routes,” Campbell said. “They’ll be proposing some alternatives to the fixed routes and the possibility of the on-demand service throughout the city. Maybe a route could become a zone and you could potentially call in and get a predetermined stop.”
Whatever changes are made to KATS, Campbell reassures the public it will operate at a net zero — no increase or decrease in the service — just a different style than what’s been offered in the past. The consultants are expected to return with their recommendations early next year.
Established in 1995, KATS operates six fixed bus routes Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. throughout the Model City. KATS also offers Dial-A-Ride ADA services for seniors and people with medical conditions and Dial-A-Ride 65, a curb-to-curb service for people age 65 and older.