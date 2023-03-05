SURGOINSVILLE — Change has come to Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
During 2022, the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board made several improvements to the Phipps Bend Industrial Park including adding a full-time maintenance staff member.
They were also approved for a Tennessee Valley Authority grant of $10,000 in March for doors and signage at the reactor building.
In September, the IDB welcomed Symmco to the park.
In May, the TCAT located at Phipps Bend announced a new truck driving program to open in 2023. They hired their first instructor in September.
The IDB also completed lot 17, in preparation for new businesses.
In 2022, more than $3.5 billion in potential capital investment and more than 6,000 potential jobs were touted for the Hawkins County IDB.
The Hawkins County IDB also has many goals for 2023.
One goal is to promote educational growth by working with TCAT and the Hawkins County School district.
They also plan to support work-based learning in high school and encourage higher degrees within industries.
They also plan to continue infrastructure projects.
They also plan to attend training throughout the year, work with sister development agencies and start producing an annual news letter.
Another goal of the IDB is to continue developing a marketing plan and further Phipps Bend and ultimately bring jobs into the park.
