A 1,000-unit planned subdivision that the city is considering annexing on the east side of Kingsport is looking at making changes to its zoning, a city planner said.
Ken Weems, city planning manager, told the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen during a work session on Monday that the developers of the property want to adjust some aspects of the plans.
“They had a few changes they wanted to make because of grading,” Weems said.
The subdivision, called Fieldcrest, was approved during a special-called meeting of the Kingsport Planning Commission just two weeks ago.
The commission approved giving a positive recommendation to the Kingsport BMA, along with zoning changes to the property.
The subdivision, once built out, is expected to have more than 1,050 units: 400 single-family homes, 400 multi-family units and 250 townhomes.
There is also an eight-acre tract that is being reserved for a small commercial development, perhaps a neighborhood store.
Weems did not say what the changes were that the developer, Land Star Group, wanted to make. The development will be back in front of the planning commission this week during its regularly scheduled meeting.
If it is approved, it will go before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for final approval.
Weems also told the board there would be another annexation request coming within the next few months for a proposed subdivision off Shipp Springs Road near Bloomingdale Road.Weems said that subdivision could be looking at about 580 units.
The city planner made his comments as he gave a presentation to the board about how annexation works and what the board would need to do and look for during the future annexation processes.
Craig Denison, with the Kingsport Economic Development Board, said a downtown development loan program will soon be unveiled.
He said there are seven banks that have pitched in $60,000 apiece for the program, which is being headed by the Downtown Kingsport Association.
Those loans can go up to $50,000, he said.
“It’s more for long-term than short-term,” Denison said.
More details about the program are expected by the summer.