Joel Calo

Lt. Col. Joel Calo

 Contributed

KINGSPORT — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant has appointed a new commander who will take office Aug. 5.

Lt. Col. Joel Calo will succeed Lt. Col. Randolph “Scott” Carpenter, who accepted new orders in 2021 and will start an assignment at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. He will serve at the Special Operations Command as a joint operations maintenance officer.

