KINGSPORT — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant has appointed a new commander who will take office Aug. 5.
Lt. Col. Joel Calo will succeed Lt. Col. Randolph “Scott” Carpenter, who accepted new orders in 2021 and will start an assignment at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. He will serve at the Special Operations Command as a joint operations maintenance officer.
According to a press release, most Army commanders serve as commander for about two years. In addition to HSAAP, six other U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command locations are undergoing a change of command this summer.
Calo has a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Puerto Rico and a master of arts in executive leadership from Liberty University. In 2004 he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army.
Calo has served in various positions at Fort Hood, which is located in Texas, from 2005 to 2014. Calo served as a Tank Platoon Leader, an Executive Officer of E Forward Support, the Battalion S4 for the 49th Movement Control Battalion of the 4th Sustainment Brigade and as Commander of the 289th Quartermaster Company.
Calo also served as the Support Operations Officer and Brigade S4 at Fort Sill in Oklahoma from 2015- 2016. Additionally, he served as the Battalion Executive Office at Fort Lee in Virginia from 2016- 2017. From 2018-2020 he served as the Chief of the Sustainment Mission Command Product Development for the Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM), which is located at Fort Lee.
He also served as the Chief of the G4 Logistics Operations and Exercises Branch for the U.S. Army Pacific Command at Fort Shafter in Hawaii from 2020- 2022.
Calo deployed three times to locations in Iraq for Operation Iraq Freedom (OIF) and for Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF).
Calo has also received education from the military and has completed the following courses: the Armor Officer Basic Course, the Combined Logistics Captain Career Course, the Aerial Delivery and Materiel Officer Course, the Support Operations Course and the Capabilities Development Course.
He was also a part of the Military Transitions Team and has attended the U.S. Command and General Staff College.
Calo has also received several awards and achievements. These honors include one Valorous Unit Award; two Meritorious Unit Commendations; the Bronze Star Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster); Meritorious Unit Commendation (1 Oak Leaf Cluster); the Army Commendation Medal (2 Oak Leaf Cluster); the Army Achievement Medal; the Parachutist Badge; and the Parachute Rigger Badge.
A change of command ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 at HSAAP. The Pine Bluff Arsenal commander, Col. Tod T. Marchand, will officiate the event.
