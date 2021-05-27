NORTON – Three weeks after being shot while responding to a disturbance, Norton Police Chief James Lane is leaving the hospital.
City Detective Sgt. Bucky Culbertson said Lane will leave Norton Community Hospital around 1 p.m. Friday after a brief ceremony with well-wishers before an informal parade downtown on eastbound Park Avenue.
“We just love him and we’re glad that he’s doing better,” Culbertson said Thursday.
Culbertson said Lane will be taken by vehicle through Norton along Park Avenue where, weather permitting, the city Fire Department will have a U.S. flag over the route. He said the public is encouraged to be along the route, which will end near the Bear Creek Road intersection on Alternate Route 58.
Lane is recovering from the May 7 incident, in which James D. Buckland allegedly shot Lane as the chief responded to a call near Walmart. Lane and Norton Police Sgt. Jason McConnell returned fire and injured Buckland.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp III on Wednesday issued a report stating that Lane and McConnell were justified in shooting Buckland.
Buckland, now held at the Duffield Regional Jail, was arraigned Wednesday on attempted capital murder and firearm charges.