KINGSPORT — A bell was rung as names were called Wednesday.

There were 51 names in all with 51 flags planted in the earth of Glen Bruce Park. They were the names of homeless people who had died in Kingsport over the last several years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video