KINGSPORT — A bell was rung as names were called Wednesday.
There were 51 names in all with 51 flags planted in the earth of Glen Bruce Park. They were the names of homeless people who had died in Kingsport over the last several years.
“We say these names to honor them,” Michael Gillis, with Hunger First, said. “All of them.”
Shades of Grace Church, along with Hunger First, conducted the memorial service.
But as the names were read, even the organizers of the event didn’t know the names of all those who died.
Gillis stood with a homeless man whose street name is Frosty. As Gillis read the names of those who died on the streets, Frosty rang a bell.
“As I say the names, I want everyone to remember those names,” Gillis said.
The memorial was the first of its kind in Kingsport. The Rev. Will Shewey, of Shades of Grace, said the memorial was to remember those often ignored or overlooked.
“They die alone and sometimes forgotten,” he said. “We want our homeless friends to know they are never forgotten.”
He said Shades of Grace conducts a lot of funerals for those who have died while homeless. In some instances, they just disappear, not to be seen or heard from again.
“They’re just among us and they are gone,” he said.
Shewey said the church is seeing more and more people going homeless. It is also seeing more die while being homeless.
“We have buried 66 in the last four years,” he said.
Leslie Freeman, with Hunger First, told the crowd of about 30 people that she wanted to live in a city and a community that cares.
“I do care,” she said. “Many of the people who are here care.”
