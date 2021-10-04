KINGSPORT — If you’re driving down Main Street and see a tribe of goats on Cement Hill, don’t worry. They’re there for a reason.
Kingsport has placed roughly 50 of the animals on Cement Hill within the confines of an electric fence to help clear the land of kudzu for future development.
According to a release from the city, the goats are eating the invasive plant species in an effort to clear the site in an environment friendly way without using chemicals or risking employee safety. Some parts of the hill can’t be cleared by mechanical means, the city noted.
And as the goats clear sections of the hillside, the fence will move, until all of the property is cleared. The grazing should take about a month to complete.
Kingsport officials are asking the public to admire the goats from a distance, as they have a job to do. The local goat provider, as well as city staff, will regularly check on the animals to ensure their safety.
Cement Hill is slated to become a park with walking trails and overlook spots. Work on these projects is scheduled to begin next year.