The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776, but Southwest Virginia starts the 247th anniversary of that event three days early with events across Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton.
Natural Tunnel State Park
Online: https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/events?park=2013-10-18-21-10-41-00020&start=07/01/2023&end=07/31/2023&type=all
Natural Tunnel State Park has a three-day roster of ways to enjoy the Independence Day weekend:
Saturday, July 1
• 10 a.m. Frontier Games — Step back in time and participate in games played in the 18th century. Test your skills and discover how these games have evolved to games in present day. Meet at the Wilderness Road Blockhouse.
• Noon-3 p.m. Independence Day Weekend Activities — Enjoy an afternoon of water activities and crafts. Activities will be held in the playground area at the Cove View Campground.
• 4 p.m. Art in the Park — Join Ranger Kristi as she walks you through creating a patriotic painting for the holiday. No experience required. Space is limited. Registration is required. To register and for more information and cost, please call the park office at 276-940-2674. Meet at Shelter 4.
• 8:45 p.m. Touring the Galaxy — Join astronomy volunteers as they share the stories written in the night sky. Two small telescopes and one larger telescope will be on hand for viewing. Meet at the Gazebo.
Sunday, July 2
• 10 a.m. Stock Creek Passage — View the tunnel from the inside out. Once inside the tunnel you will hear about how the tunnel was formed and see a fault line. Pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot, contact the park office at (276) 940-2674. Cost is $5 per person. This program is open to anyone age 6 and up. For your comfort and safety, closed-toed footwear is required — no flip-flops, crocs or sandals. No pets allowed. Meets at Stock Creek Recreational Area.
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Solar Sundays — The park’s astronomy volunteers will be on hand to share the wonders of the sun, solar system and much more. A solar filter will be used for safe viewing through a telescope. Meet at the Visitor Center.
• 2 p.m. Sunday Sediments Lecture — Join Ranger Matthew to discuss how the geology in the Appalachians affects the ecological circle of life from soil to animals. Meet at the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center.
Monday, July 3
• 10 a.m. Independence Day Bike Parade — Stop by to decorate your bike, scooter or even stroller with patriotic supplies provided by the park. We will start lining up for the parade at 10:45 a.m. and start at 11 a.m. Anyone can participate, or you can enjoy the parade from your campsite. Meet at the Campground Play Area.
• Noon — Homemade Ice Cream Making at the Campground Play Area.
Scott County
Information at Scott County Tourism — (276) 386-6521, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ScottCountyTourism
• Gate City Red White and Blue Bash, Saturday, July 1
The First of July Parade begins at 5 p.m. through Kane and Jackson streets. The Fun Zone — with games, bouncy houses, music and giveaways — runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. ”Scott County’s Got Talent” runs from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m., followed by fireworks from the flea market parking lot at 9:45 p.m.
• Hiltons Independence Celebration July 2
Food, music, snacks, drinks and fellowship begin at 7 p.m. Parking in designated areas only.
• Weber City Fourth of July, July 3
Food trucks, bouncy houses, car show, games, dancing and fireworks. The event starts at 6 p.m.
• Dungannon Fourth of July
The Fourth of July Parade starts at 11 a.m., with a dog show, $5 water slides and face painting starting at noon. Free sno cones for children will be available from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Bingo and musical entertainment begin at 3 p.m. and fireworks start at dark at Dungannon Elementary School. Food vendors will be available during the events.
Lee County
• Pennington Gap First of July weekend
Cumberland Horse Association fun Show, July 1, 10 a.m. at Leeman Field
Miss Liberty Pageant, 11 a.m., Leeman Field
Tennis Tournament, 11 a.m., Leeman Field tennis courts
Basketball, Volleyball and Disc Golf tournaments, 2 p.m. at Leeman Field Pavilion 1
Fireworks at 10 p.m., Saturday, July 1
• Jonesville Independence Day, July 4
Independence Day 5K run begins at 9 a.m. at Jonesville Middle School. Other events begin at 9 a.m. at Cumberland Bowl Park, including games, face painting. Craft vendors begin at noon, food vendors at 2 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
• Norton First of July
rmiozzi@nortonva.org or (276) 679-0754. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cityofnortonva
Revolutionary Run at 6:30 p.m.
Patriotic Parade at 7 p.m. on downtown Park Avenue
Fireworks at 10 p.m. Rain Date Wednesday, July 5 — Contact Norton Parks and Recreation at
Wise County
Big Stone Gap Independence Extravaganza, June 30 – July 4
Big Stone Gap Visitors Center
• Friday, June 30 — Beach Games Block Party, Band in the Sand and Dessert Creation contest and Hot Dog Eating Contest.
• Saturday, July 1 — Lonesome Pine Soap Box Derby, Freedom fest Markey by Mountain Artisans and Hawaiian Luau Block Party
• Sunday, July 2 — Gospel Night in Miners Park @ Miners Park 7pm.
Disc golf tournament at The Ridge — $20 Entry fee plus free T-shirt and Tickets to 4th of July Event! Come try out our new 18 hole Disc Golf Course and win!
• Monday, July 3 — Far Fetched Grooming & Boarding Pet Show @ Miners Park 6 p.m.
Inaugural Wrestling Alumni Dual @ Bullitt Park 9 p.m. VHSL certified official. Medals for winners and trophies for the “fan favorite match.” Wrestlers must pay 25.00 entry fee and fill out event waiver.
• Tuesday, July 4 — The Independence Extravaganza wraps up with:
Gap Partnership Pancake & Mimosa Breakfast at Visitor Center 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
4th of July Freedom 5k at Visitor Center at 9 a.m.
The Fourth of July Parade at 4 p.m. through Wood Avenue in downtown Big Stone Gap. Gates open at Bullitt Park at 4 p.m. with a $5 entrance fee. Games, food trucks, craft beers/wines/seltzer. Live music starts at 5 p.m., and fireworks begin at dusk.
• St. Paul Celebration, July 4
St. Paul’s 4th of July Celebration will happen on the 4th of July! Watermelon, cake, cornhole, bingo and fireworks. Fireworks begin at dark Come early and swim for free from noon – 4p.m.
• Coeburn Fourth of July
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TownofCoeburn
Events begin at 4 p.m. at the Depot Stage, with music and food vendors. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.