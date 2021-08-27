As August comes to an end, we welcome September, which is when we will celebrate Good Neighbor Week, with National Good Neighbor Day being on September 28. This special week gives each of us the opportunity to be more diligent in focusing on the importance of being a good neighbor.
To celebrate Good Neighbor Week in September, there are several practices that you can keep in mind to ensure that you are being a good neighbor in your community.
Mind the noise
Be mindful of noise at certain times of the day. It is common courtesy to end any activities that may be noisy at 10 p.m., but also be mindful if you have neighbors that work the night shift and may be sleeping during the day.
Watch your pets
Be responsible for your pets —clean up after them, especially if they “go” in a neighbor’s yard. Try to keep barking under control if you have dogs. You could also organize a project to do together with your neighbors.
This could be something that would benefit the whole neighborhood, like a neighborhood cleanup event, a community block party or a fun get-together to celebrate a holiday.
Maintain your property
It’s important to maintain curb appeal and keep your grass cut when you live in a neighborhood. Ensure that your trash is picked up and your cans are taken to the road on trash day. Park appropriately and respectfully — do not use someone else’s spot if you live in an apartment complex or use a shared driveway. Always be sure to follow all parking laws.
Help your neighbor
One of the best things you can do as a neighbor is help those in need, so see if you can help a neighbor with their yard if they are unable due to a disability or illness. You can even arrange to take turns mowing other neighbors’ yards when they are on vacation. Of course, the simplest way to be a good neighbor is to know your neighbors. Smile and wave when you pass a neighbor on the street and introduce yourself if you haven’t properly met. It’s the little things that make someone’s day, and just as true, it’s the little things that make a good neighbor.