KINGSPORT — A fire that occurred at a home in the 1900 block Fort Robinson Drive last week has been ruled accidental by the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire broke out in the home around 4:30 a.m. the morning of Aug. 28, and when the Kingsport Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found the house fully involved with the occupant outside.
The crew of Engine 4 extinguished the blaze and the female resident was transported to a local hospital.
According to a press release from the KFD, the Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of the fire was accidental and that the fire broke out in one of the back bedrooms of the home.
In addition to this fire taking place, two other house fire occurred on Thursday in the Model City — a kitchen fire on Myrtle Street and a trailer fire off Buttermilk Road. In light of these fires, Barry Brickey, public information officer for the KFD, wants to remind you about the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home and to have a home escape plan in case fire does break out.
“Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan. When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms give you early warning so you can get outside quickly,” Brickey said.
TIPS ON USING SMOKE ALARMS
• Install smoke alarms in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, on every level of the home and in the basement. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
• Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.
• A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.
• People who are hard of hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.
• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.