ABINGDON — Southwest Virginia economic development officials hope to get a better idea early next year how the region’s businesses can become suppliers to offshore wind energy projects in the next decade.
Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority members heard about the opening stage of Project Veer, an initiative among economic development partnership InvestSWVA, the Virginia Tobacco Commission, state economic development organization GO Virginia, and marketing firm Coalfield Strategies.
Coalfield Strategies managing partner Will Payne said Veer is similar to Invest SWVA’s earlier Project Oasis, an assessment of potential data center sites in the region based on availability of underground mine cooling water resources or site potential for solar power arrays.
Jeff Tingley, strategy and marketing chief for energy consulting firm Xodus, came to the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center to explain the broader opportunities for the region’s manufacturing and education sectors.
Tingley showed authority members via a slide presentation that 11 offshore wind turbine power projects are either in development or being planned now. Federal energy agencies hope to see 30 gigawatts of electric power production from those sources by 2030, he said, but the projects he mentioned could produce as much as 40 gigawatts of energy.
Project Veer begins with a four-month study of how Southwest Virginia businesses, education/training resources and stakeholders can grasp opportunities to supply skilled labor and components for wind turbines and generation equipment. Tingley said Xodus will handle the study.
Tingley said Project Veer stems from another study requested by the Hampton Roads Alliance, a Tidewater region economic development organization seeking details of supply chain gaps for Virginia offshore wind energy projects. Southwest Virginia has good, direct road and rail links to port facilities in Norfolk from decades of shipping coal to Norfolk ports, he said, and those transportation links give the region’s manufacturers an advantage if they can produce components needed for turbines and associated machinery and power systems.
“We can either jump in early or sit and let it go by us,” Tingley said.
A typical wind energy project takes about 10 years from initial planning to construction, Tingley told the authority, and that means setting up training programs and manufacturers’ planning time frames to mesh properly with those projects.
Much of the technology and labor classification for wind energy projects in the U.S. comes from European technology and energy firms, Tingley said. An electrician under U.S. labor standard classifications may not be the kind of electrician needed to install turbine equipment and transmission systems, he said, and welders for those projects will need higher standards of training.
Some East Coast community colleges have developed training programs to meet wind energy project requirements, Tingley said, and those programs can be adapted by Southwest Virginia colleges.
“They are dying to find a local supply chain,” Tingley said of European firms working on U.S. wind energy projects.
“We are building a new industry in this country from the ground up,” said Virginia Department of Energy Chief Deputy Director Jennifer Palestrant, joining the meeting remotely.
Tingley said the Veer study will involve matchmaking between colleges and businesses in the region and energy project contractors to see what the region can supply.
Tingley said the study schedule calls for three sections: a market analysis of the region by mid-January 2022, identifying the region’s available supply chain by February, identifying stakeholders in the effort by early March, and a draft and final report to the authority by late March.
“This may be a wakeup call in some areas and you may be pleasantly surprised in others,” Tingley added.